Troy kicks off 2017 Trojan Tour

The National Fastpitch Coaches Association (NFCA) announced its 2017 All-America honorees Thursday at ASA Hall of Fame Stadium in Oklahoma City and Alabama junior pitcher Alexis Osorio has been selected as a First Team All-American.More >>
Alabama football’s first two home games of the 2017 season will air on either ESPN or ESPN2, the network announced Wednesday.More >>
Alabama football’s season opener against Florida State in the 2017 Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game has been scheduled for a 7 p.m. CT start, the network announced on Thursday afternoon.More >>
Alabama football's Bradley Bozeman was named to the 2017 Rimington Trophy Watch List on Monday, according to award organizers.More >>
After one season on the Capstone, the University of Alabama Athletics Director has decided to relieve baseball head coach Greg Goff from his duties.More >>
Stephen Davis Jr., son of former Auburn running back Stephen Davis, is transferring to South Carolina, his home state, per a report from The State.More >>
The Auburn baseball team was selected as the No. 3 seed in the NCAA Tallahassee Regional, marking its twentieth postseason appearance.More >>
The Auburn baseball team will make its 20th postseason appearance this week as the Tigers were selected as the No. 3 seed in the NCAA Tallahassee Regional, which begins Friday in Tallahassee, Fla.More >>
Auburn’s season came to an end Saturday afternoon in disappointing fashion as the Tigers' lack of execution cost them their third straight trip to the Women’s College World Series.More >>
The Auburn baseball team was eliminated from the Southeastern Conference baseball tournament, falling to Arkansas 11-0 in seven innings at the Hoover Met Thursday. The Razorbacks improved to 40-16 while the Tigers fell to 35-24.More >>
Troy athletics kicked off the 2017 Trojan Tour right in the heart of Trojan Territory, Veterans Memorial Stadium.More >>
Ivan Pelaez’s excellence from the mound coupled with a methodical offensive attacked that capitalized on five errors lifted second-seeded Faulkner (53-11) to a 5-3 victory over top-seeded Oklahoma City (50-10) in this afternoon's elimination-game showdown here at Harris Field in the Avista-NAIA World Series.More >>
Several game times and updates have been set for the upcoming 2017 football season for the Troy Trojans.More >>
With two of the nation’s best pitchers in the circle, Alabama softball and Florida were locked in a scoreless battle for 4.0 innings before the Tide executed some small-ball offense in the fifth inning and capitalized on two Gator errors to score three runs, which proved enough to win 3-0.More >>
Troy’s Sun Belt Tournament opening round matchup with No. 26 South Alabama has been moved to Friday at 9 a.m. (ET) at J.I. Clements Stadium; all tournament game times have been shuffled due to significant amounts of rain.More >>
Troy athletics kicked off the 2017 Trojan Tour right in the heart of Trojan Territory, Veterans Memorial Stadium.More >>
The Montgomery Biscuits are hoping to hit a home run, before the game even starts by supporting Alabama's music scene.More >>
Ivan Pelaez’s excellence from the mound coupled with a methodical offensive attacked that capitalized on five errors lifted second-seeded Faulkner (53-11) to a 5-3 victory over top-seeded Oklahoma City (50-10) in this afternoon's elimination-game showdown here at Harris Field in the Avista-NAIA World Series.More >>
A racial slur painted on LeBron James' LA home has sparked a hate crime investigation by the Los Angeles Police Department.More >>
Stephen Davis Jr., son of former Auburn running back Stephen Davis, is transferring to South Carolina, his home state, per a report from The State.More >>
