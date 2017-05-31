Troy kicks off 2017 Trojan Tour - WSFA.com Montgomery Alabama news.

Troy kicks off 2017 Trojan Tour

By Justin McNelley, Sports Reporter
TROY, AL (WSFA) -

Troy athletics kicked off the 2017 Trojan Tour right in the heart of Trojan Territory, Veterans Memorial Stadium.

One of the largest crowds in Trojan Tour history packed the fourth floor of the stadium towers to hear from members of Troy University's athletics staff about the future of Troy.

Fans were able to hear from two conference champion head coaches in Phil Cunningham (men's basketball) and Chanda Rigby (women's basketball) as well as football coach Neal Brown who is coming off the best season in Troy's FBS history.

The Trojans had several accolades during the 2016-2017 athletic season, but the coaches understand how important the fans are to the success of the program.

"We set an attendance record last year. We fully expect to break that record this season," said Brown. "We have a great home slate. We really need these fans and it's crucial we connect to them. That's why on this tour, we give back and we spend some quality time with our core base of fans."

There are still several chances to catch he Trojan Tour. The next stop is scheduled for Montgomery on June 6 at Wynlakes Country Club.

