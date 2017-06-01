When you think about disaster striking, and being prepared, do you consider your pet? June is National Pet Preparedness Month, a time to consider what you would do to keep your pet safe and healthy if your home was struck by a flood, fire, or severe storm.

“You need as much food and water for your pet as you do for yourself,” says Ashley Tiedt, with Serve Alabama.

Tiedt recommends packing up a preparedness bin for your pets, just the like the bin her office recommends for all other family members, to have in case of an emergency. Your pet preparedness kit should also include immunization records and a picture of your pets in case they get separated from you. The ASPCA also recommends a pet first-aid kit.

“Bring some newspaper with you for sanitary purposes,” Tiedt adds.

It’s also important to have an emergency plan for your pet like you have for your family. In the event of a disaster, Tiedt says, “You want to make them feel as safe as possible”. That means making sure there is space for them in your safe room.

“Put their crate in the safe room with them,” Tiedt suggests to add another layer of protection.

If you have to leave your home in an emergency, take your pets with you but remember, not every shelter accepts pets.

“During a disaster, you can always call 211, and they’ll tell you which shelters allow pets,” Tiedt says.

You can find more information about preparing your pets at this website.

Copyright 2017 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.