Coming up on Today in Alabama: Do you have a plan for your pet if disaster strikes?

Today is June 1st and it's also the start of National Pet Preparedness Month. Do you have a plan for your pet if disaster strikes?

Coming up on Today in Alabama, WSFA 12 News reporter Bethany Davis is going to load you up on tips to help you keep your pet safe in any kind of disaster. Bethany will give you tips on what you can do now before disaster strikes and things to keep handy and keep in mind in the middle of the moment.

Here's what we're covering this morning during the 6 a.m. hour of Today in Alabama:

WEATHER: Eric has the latest details on today's forecast, coming up on Today in Alabama.

Wet weather may trade commutes today. The morning drive looks dry, but 5pm Futureview is wet & stormy. pic.twitter.com/KTGgcQ1205 — Eric Snitil (@EricSnitilWx) June 1, 2017

PRESIDENT TRUMP: Thursday President Trump will announce if he's pulling out of a worldwide climate deal and there's word new evidence may be forthcoming in the Russia investigation, plus key testimony from the former FBI director. NBC's Tracie Potts has the latest developments coming up at 6:18 a.m.

SKIMMING: Authorities are searching for three suspects who are installing skimmers at ATMs and stealing debit card information. Coming up at 6:05 a.m. we'll tell you how the suspects got away with the information and what you can do to protect yourself.

TEEN DRIVERS: As summer break gets into full swing experts are offering a word of caution from the AAA. While it may be the season of fun in the sun, it's also the most deadly time of the year for teen divers. NBC's Dan Scheneman has more coming up at 6:40 a.m.

