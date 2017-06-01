VA complaint hotline holds soft launch Thursday

President Trump's promised hotline for veterans held a soft launch beginning Thursday.

The hotline was a part of Trumps 10-Point Plan to Reform the VA. It has been made available to veterans to voice complaints. The hotline is available Monday through Friday by calling 855-948-2311.

The VA secretary hopes to have the line fully operational by August 15th.

In 2014, an audit of the nation's VA hospitals found an estimated 100,000 veterans were forced to wait for health care.

