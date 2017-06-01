Eric: Reverse rain

As the great lyricist Misty Elliott (Missy's lesser-known cousin) once said, "I'll put the rain down flip it and reverse it". That qualifies today. We'll be reversing the time of day most of our rain falls. Instead of a wet morning, we're anticipating a wetter afternoon for many...

TODAY: Radar is dry this morning across Alabama. It's a change of pace, that's for sure. But don't let that fool you into thinking we'll get a pass on rain today. Widespread showers and storms are building to our southwest, and it's only a matter of time before that rain mass scoots into Alabama.

Rain coverage will build from south to north, first affecting our southern counties late morning and the rest of us into the afternoon. Some of that rain will be heavy at times with a few thunderstorms possible. Expect highs into the middle 80s.

LOOKING AHEAD: There's some evidence rain and storm coverage will be a notch lower Friday, but there will likely still be at least some threat of rain. Scattered showers and storms will continue each day into the weekend, favoring highest coverage into the afternoon. It's not the kind of forecast that justifies canceling weekend plans. But it is the kind of forecast that favors the prepared. Have a backup in the event downpours find their way into your area.

