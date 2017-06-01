2 Montgomery men arrested on drug charges in Troy

Two Montgomery men have been arrested in Troy on multiple drug charges, according to the police department.

Mario Tarrell Motely, 35, and Jaboris Williams, 19, were charged with unlawful distribution of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana second-degree, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a concealed weapon, Troy Police say. Motely was also charged with attempting to elude police.

Troy Police say on Monday around 4:30 a.m., officers attempted to stop a Mercury Grand Marquis in the 200 block of U.S. 231 North. The vehicle, driven by Motley, refused to stop and led officers on a lengthy low-speed pursuit.

The pursuit ended on Pike County 1135 near the Crenshaw County line, police say. Officer took Motely and Williams into custody. During the pursuit, officers say the two tossed a paper bag out the window containing cash, illegal narcotics, and a handgun. Officers also found marijuana and drug paraphernalia inside the car.

Motely and Williams were taken to the Pike County Jail. Williams was placed under a $10,500 bond and Motely under a $11,500 bond.

