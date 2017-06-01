Can't sleep? Studies say exercise could help

If you have trouble sleeping but don't want to take sleeping pills nature has a solution. Try exercise.

A host of studies show that exercise can not only ward off insomnia, it can facilitate better quality sleep. More than 100 million Americans have insomnia but experts say exercise is a great way to beat sleep difficulties.

Multiple studies indicate that physical activity can help you get to sleep faster and stay asleep longer without the risks associated with sleeping pills.

Exercise can help those with sleep apnea, too. Sleep apnea is a dangerous disorder that can cause a person to temporarily stop breathing at night.



One study showed that exercise alone led to a 25 percent reduction in sleep apnea symptoms over a three-month period.



Disturbed sleep can do more than just leave you groggy in the morning; it's a key risk factor for diseases and conditions like stroke,

heart attack, high blood pressure, diabetes, and obesity.

Doctors recommend that everyone get two-and-a-half hours of aerobic exercise weekly along with strength or resistance training a couple

of times a week.

They say you should exercise at moderate intensity; meaning you can still talk but have to catch your breath every few sentences.

Experts say consistency is key. Make sure you exercise regularly to get all the sleep-related benefits.

