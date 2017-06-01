Charges upgraded against suspect in Montgomery shooting

The charges against a man, accused of shooting two men outside a Montgomery bar, have been upgraded.

According to court documents, Anthony Jerome Williams, 32, is now facing two counts of attempted murder.

The charges are related to a shooting that happened in the 3200 block of Atlanta Highway around 4 a.m. on May 21. An investigation determined that the shooting was the result of a confrontation in the parking lot between the Williams and the victims, Captain Regina Duckett with the Montgomery Police Department said.

Documents indicate the victim was shot three times while sitting in his vehicle, suffering life-threatening injuries. Williams allegedly fired all rounds from his firearm at the victim, intending to fatally injure the victim.

Williams was taken to the Montgomery County Detention Facility under a $250,000 bond.

Williams was previously charged with first-degree assault and discharging a firearm into an occupied vehicle.

