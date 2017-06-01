Editorial: Summer Fund and Food Drive

Friday is our annual Summer Fund and Food Drive to benefit the Montgomery Area Food Bank. The Food Bank is an amazing organization that processes over 700 tractor trailer loads every year amounting to over 20 million pounds of food.

The food bank provides food for over 300,000 Alabama residents residing across 35 counties. That’s 25,000 square miles of this state. This event is possible due to the support of our great – local, neighborhood - partners at Renfroe’s Market, Adams Drugs, Dixie Electric and of course you - our loyal viewers.

Hunger is not a choice. I encourage other local businesses and those who wish to help this worthwhile cause to do so by bringing your nonperishable food donations and monetary donations to the Renfroe’s Grocery store location off Chantilly Parkway Friday from 5 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Let’s show our neighbors in need how generous we are here in the River Region. I personally thank you in advance for giving so generously.

