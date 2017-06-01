Second man arrested in connection to sexual assault case

A cellphone recording shows scenes from the deadly shootout between bounty hunters and a fugitive inside the Nissan dealership in Greenville, TX.More >>
A cellphone recording shows scenes from the deadly shootout between bounty hunters and a fugitive inside the Nissan dealership in Greenville, TX.More >>
A man was fishing on a lake when his girlfriend suggested that he use a McNugget as bait, and it worked.More >>
A man was fishing on a lake when his girlfriend suggested that he use a McNugget as bait, and it worked.More >>
Authorities say a 16-year-old girl is charged with murder and accused of stabbing her Uber driver to death in suburban Chicago.More >>
Authorities say a 16-year-old girl is charged with murder and accused of stabbing her Uber driver to death in suburban Chicago.More >>
Just when you thought you had seen everything people could drive off without - meet Jody Nash.More >>
Just when you thought you had seen everything people could drive off without - meet Jody Nash.More >>
It’s illegal in Texas for a child younger than five to be a passenger on a motorcycle.More >>
It’s illegal in Texas for a child younger than five to be a passenger on a motorcycle.More >>
Two fishermen found a body in Gantt Lake, which is north of Andalusia in Covington County, Thursday morning.More >>
Two fishermen found a body in Gantt Lake, which is north of Andalusia in Covington County, Thursday morning.More >>
The White House signaled that Trump was likely to decide on exiting the global pact - fulfilling one of his principal campaign pledges - though top aides were divided.More >>
The White House signaled that Trump was likely to decide on exiting the global pact - fulfilling one of his principal campaign pledges - though top aides were divided.More >>
Gov. Kay Ivey has named Christopher Blankenship as acting commissioner of the Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources, the governor's office announced Thursday.More >>
Gov. Kay Ivey has named Christopher Blankenship as acting commissioner of the Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources, the governor's office announced Thursday.More >>
Friday is our annual Summer Fund and Food Drive to benefit the Montgomery Area Food Bank.More >>
Friday is our annual Summer Fund and Food Drive to benefit the Montgomery Area Food Bank.More >>
Another man is facing charges including kidnapping and rape after a sexual assault investigation by the Montgomery Police Department.More >>
Another man is facing charges including kidnapping and rape after a sexual assault investigation by the Montgomery Police Department.More >>
The beginning of summer is here, and that means fun in the sun for many kids here as they vacation with their families, but for some the summer is just another difficult time of the year.More >>
The beginning of summer is here, and that means fun in the sun for many kids here as they vacation with their families, but for some the summer is just another difficult time of the year.More >>
A Mountain Gap School student is headed back to the Scripps National Spelling Bee.More >>
A Mountain Gap School student is headed back to the Scripps National Spelling Bee.More >>
The charges against a man, accused of shooting two men outside a Montgomery bar, have been upgraded.More >>
The charges against a man, accused of shooting two men outside a Montgomery bar, have been upgraded.More >>
If you have trouble sleeping but don't want to take sleeping pills nature has a solution. Try exercise.More >>
If you have trouble sleeping but don't want to take sleeping pills nature has a solution. Try exercise.More >>
A teen has been identified as the victim in a fatal crash on I-85 near Tuskegee Wednesday, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.More >>
A teen has been identified as the victim in a fatal crash on I-85 near Tuskegee Wednesday, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.More >>