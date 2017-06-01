Second man arrested in connection to sexual assault case

Another man is facing charges including kidnapping and rape after a sexual assault investigation by the Montgomery Police Department.

According to court documents, Robert Wiley is charged with first-degree robbery, kidnapping, first-degree rape, and sodomy.

The charges are related to an investigation that started when police responded to the 3800 block of Day Street in the early morning hours of May 24.

Investigators say the female victim reported said she was in a vehicle with friends of a family member, whom she did not know, when she was driven to an area near Day Street. There, she told police she was sexually assaulted and robbed.

Wiley was taken to the Montgomery County Detention Facility under a $240,000 bond.

Richard Griffin has also been arrested and charged in this case.

