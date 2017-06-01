Ivey announces acting commissioner of Conservation and Natural Resources

Gov. Kay Ivey has named Christopher Blankenship as acting commissioner of the Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources, the governor's office announced Thursday.

Chris Blankenship most recently served as the deputy commissioner of the department. Prior to that, Blankenship served as director of the Marine Resources Division from 2011 until March 2017.

“Chris Blankenship has more than two decades of experience at the Department of Conservation and Natural Resources. I know he will do an excellent job leading this agency,” Ivey said. “I appreciate him stepping up as Acting Commissioner during this interim period as we continue to steady the ship of state.”

Blankenship has worked at the department since 1994 when he was hired as a conservation enforcement officer.

Ivey says she intends to conduct a thorough search for a permanent Commissioner.

