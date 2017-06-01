Body found in Covington County lake Thursday morning

A cellphone recording shows scenes from the deadly shootout between bounty hunters and a fugitive inside the Nissan dealership in Greenville, TX.More >>
Authorities say a 16-year-old girl is charged with murder and accused of stabbing her Uber driver to death in suburban Chicago.More >>
A resort in the Philippines is apparently under attack.More >>
A man was fishing on a lake when his girlfriend suggested that he use a McNugget as bait, and it worked.More >>
Just when you thought you had seen everything people could drive off without - meet Jody Nash.More >>
A resort in the Philippines is apparently under attack.More >>
A Mountain Gap School student is headed back to the Scripps National Spelling Bee.More >>
The White House signaled that Trump was likely to decide on exiting the global pact - fulfilling one of his principal campaign pledges - though top aides were divided.More >>
H&M is making the Shoppes at East Chase its new home.More >>
President Trump will announce from the White House whether or not the U.S. will remain part of the Paris Climate Agreement at 2 p.m.More >>
Tuskegee University officials announced Thursday Brian L. Johnson will no longer serve as university president.More >>
Two fishermen found a body in Gantt Lake, which is north of Andalusia in Covington County, Thursday morning.More >>
Gov. Kay Ivey has named Christopher Blankenship as acting commissioner of the Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources, the governor's office announced Thursday.More >>
Friday is our annual Summer Fund and Food Drive to benefit the Montgomery Area Food Bank.More >>
Another man is facing charges including kidnapping and rape after a sexual assault investigation by the Montgomery Police Department.More >>
