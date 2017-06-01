Body found in Covington County lake Thursday morning

Two fishermen found a body in Gantt Lake Thursday morning.

The body was found about 100 yards from the shoreline between Tobacco and Bridge Creek roads around 8 a.m.

The lake is north of Andalusia in Covington County.

Local and state authorities retrieved the body and took it to forensics for identification.

There is no word whether the body is that of 31-year-old Brandon Hancock who has been missing since early Monday morning. Friends dropped Hancock off to go fishing at Cypress Landing on the north end of Gantt Lake.

More information is expected to be released later today.

