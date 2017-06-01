Brian L. Johnson out as Tuskegee University president

Tuskegee University officials announced Thursday Brian L. Johnson will no longer serve as university president.

According to a release from the University, Johnson will conclude his services as president on June 30. This coincides with the end of his current annual contract.

“We appreciate Dr. Johnson’s service to Tuskegee University and wish him well in all his future endeavors. His enthusiastic leadership will continue to be an asset to him and his career,” said John E. Page, chairman of the Board of Trustees. “Tuskegee University is well-positioned for greater success because of the combined contributions of its senior leadership, gifted faculty, hardworking staff, accomplished students, and committed alumni and friends.”

Tuskegee University Board of Trustees have appointed Dr. Charlotte Morris to serve as president beginning July 1 until a successor is selected through a national search this summer.

“I am honored by the Board of Trustees’ request to serve Tuskegee University as its interim president,” Dr. Morris said. “Thanks to the dedication and tenacity of our incredible faculty, staff, students, alumni and friends, we will continue to build on the ‘Tuskegee Tradition.’ I am as committed as ever to advancing our focus on students through excellence in academics, research, service, and outreach.”

The university says Morris has experience as higher education leader with three decades of distinguished university service. Most recently, Morris served as interim dean of the university's Andrew F. Brimmer College of Business and Information Science and professor of management.

