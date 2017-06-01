H&M construction underway at the Shoppes at East Chase

H&M is making the Shoppes at East Chase its new home.

If you've been to the Shoppes at East Chase over the past few months, you may have noticed some construction taking place.

"The fact that we've got a white wall up, and construction is ongoing, and people hear the banging of the hammers, and the beeping of the lifts in the background, it creates an excitement for our community," said Jeff Branch, the General Manager at The Shoppes at East Chase. "There's some anticipation in the fact that they'll be opening soon this fall."

The new retailer will take up 22,000 square feet and is located near the center of The Shoppes at East Chase.

"It is compiled right at the center of our shopping center right next to the fountain. It's on the opposite side of Gap. You can't ask for a better location" said Branch.

H&M is expected to open in late September, just in time for the holiday season.

