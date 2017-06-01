Watch Live: President Trump announces decision on Paris climate - WSFA.com Montgomery Alabama news.

Watch Live: President Trump announces decision on Paris climate accord 2 p.m.

WSFA/NBC

President Trump will announce from the White House whether or not the U.S. will remain part of the Paris Climate Agreement at 2 p.m. 

Trump has been reportedly leaning toward pulling out of the accord, signed in 2015 by nearly 200 nations to curb greenhouse gas emissions, in favor of unburdening the energy sector of climate regulation.

