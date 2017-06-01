Selma police: Wounded victim shoots, kills armed robber

Selma police say a robber was shot and killed by one of his victims late Wednesday night.

It happened in the 1500 block of Leroy Street around 11:30 p.m.

A man and woman had just returned home and were getting out of their car when they were approached by a gunman. During the process of trying to rob the couple, officials say the male victim was shot.

As the suspect went around the other side of the car and robbed the female victim of her purse, the wounded male victim got hold of his own weapon and fired at the suspect, fatally wounding him.

"This is still under investigation, but it appeared to be an attempted robbery and the person that was being robbed had a gun on him and was able to fire back," said Dallas County District Attorney Michael Jackson.

The unidentified suspect was pronounced dead at the scene. Police say he was in his late teens, early 20s.

The male victim was treated and released from the hospital.

The female victim, who is a Selma city employee, was not injured.

The case will be presented to a Dallas County grand jury for review.

"This appears to be a self-defense situation. The victim hasn’t been arrested. So far these are the facts as we know them," Jackson said. "In Alabama, you have the right to self-defense and of course, if you’re a victim and someone is trying to rob you or burglarize your home, you have a right to use deadly force. Unfortunately, this is what is going on in Selma. We have a lot of gang activity and violent crime. And we’re going to stand behind victims who protect themselves."

Selma Police Chief Spencer Collier says there has been a rise in crime in that particular area of the city that the agency has been working to reduce with "hard, heavy patrols," which will continue.

