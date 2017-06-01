Selma police: Wounded victim shoots, kills armed robber

A resort in the Philippines is apparently under attack.More >>
Authorities say a 16-year-old girl is charged with murder and accused of stabbing her Uber driver to death in suburban Chicago.More >>
President Trump exits the global pact - fulfilling one of his principal campaign pledges - though top aides were divided.More >>
A cellphone recording shows scenes from the deadly shootout between bounty hunters and a fugitive inside the Nissan dealership in Greenville, TX.More >>
Judge Richard "Chip" Moore increased the bond to $307,500 for the man who was arrested after he allegedly struck and killed a 12-year-old boy during a police chase.More >>
A resort in the Philippines is apparently under attack.More >>
President Trump exits the global pact - fulfilling one of his principal campaign pledges - though top aides were divided.More >>
Tuskegee University officials announced Thursday Brian L. Johnson will no longer serve as university president.More >>
Sears Holdings Corp. says some of its Kmart stores were targeted by hackers, leading to unauthorized activity on some of its customers' credit cards.More >>
Selma police say a robber was shot and killed by one of his victims late Wednesday night.More >>
What exactly is the Paris Climate Treaty? Here are the major points of the agreement signed in 2015.More >>
A Mountain Gap School student is headed back to the Scripps National Spelling Bee.More >>
H&M is making the Shoppes at East Chase its new home.More >>
President Trump will announce from the White House whether or not the U.S. will remain part of the Paris Climate Agreement at 2 p.m.More >>
Two fishermen found a body in Gantt Lake, which is north of Andalusia in Covington County, Thursday morning.More >>
