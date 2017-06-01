FBI now taking the lead in gun mill case tied to Selma PD evidence vault

Selma Police Chief Spencer Collier has now asked the FBI to take the lead on the investigation of the Selma gun mill case that resulted in three people being arrested.

In early May, Adrianne Michelle Canterbury, her husband, Richard Allen Canterbury, and Candice Nicole Ledbetter Byrum were arrested for allegedly operating a gun mill.

According to police, Adrianne Michelle Canterbury, who goes by Michelle, was taking weapons out of the evidence vault, the secure area where she worked, and her husband would fix them up so the guns could then be sold online.

One of the guns was used in a recent shooting in Dallas County that claimed the life of a 19-year-old man.

Michelle Canterbury was arrested and charged with several counts of theft as well as an ethics violation for allegedly using her office for personal gain and tampering with evidence.

The Selma Police Department received a tip to keep an eye Michelle Canterbury's husband, Richard. Richard Canterbury was later arrested and charged with receiving stolen property. Candice Byrum was considered "an acquaintance" of Richard Canterbury and also faced charges of receiving stolen property.

All 200 of the missing guns were recovered and placed back inside the vault, but federal charges are now pending.

