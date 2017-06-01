Auburn University chosen to participate in GE education program

Auburn University has been chosen as one of only eight universities from around the world to participate in GE's Additive Education Program.

The program will support Auburn's ongoing research and education initiatives in 3-D printing, and the school will also receive a state-of-the-art Concept Laser MLAB 100R metal printer.

"Auburn Engineering is a national leader in industrialized additive manufacturing. Companies such as GE have asked for our help in graduating engineers who are well versed in additive manufacturing and prepared to lead American industry into the future," said Dean of Engineering Christopher B. Roberts.

On Thursday, Auburn was chosen out of more than 250 applicants because of its established additive manufacturing, or better known as 3-D printing, curriculum.

"Additive manufacturing and 3-D printing is revolutionizing the way we think about designing and manufacturing products," said Mohammed Ehteshami, vice president of GE Additive.

Currently GE is using 3-D printing technology to mass produce fuel nozzle injectors for jet engines at its plant in the city of Auburn's Technology Park West, while the engineering faculty at Auburn is currently researching other ways to employ the 3-D printing technology.

Auburn recently created a new Center for Industrialized Additive Manufacturing and will open up a newly renovated research laboratory dedicated to Auburn's additive manufacturing research.

