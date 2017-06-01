U.S. Rep. Martha Roby visits Montgomery Area Food Bank

U.S. Rep. Martha Roby visited the Montgomery Area Food Bank to see the inner workings of the facility and to volunteer with her daughter Thursday.

"To see, first-hand, the operation here," Roby said. "to serve, and to thank all the people that have their hand in this is a great privilege."

They spent time with volunteers and worked alongside them.

"I think it's really important for my children to see as well what this organization is doing to serve so many families across those 35 counties here in Alabama," Roby said.

The Montgomery Area Food bank is the largest food bank in Alabama.

