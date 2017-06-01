ASU Track & Field running their way to the national stage

Coach Beene says as long as the team does its best he is proud. (Source: WSFA 12 News)

With 20 years of coaching track and field at Alabama State University under his belt, head coach Ritchie Beene is heading to the NCAA National Championships for the third time.

"I really want them to take away this experience because not everybody gets this experience. There is a lot of people who are going to be sitting at home watching this on television. I don't care what place they finish, I want them to go up there and give it their best. If they go up there and give their best no matter what happens, I'm proud of this group," Beene said.

The men's 4x100 meter relay team punched their ticket to Eugene with a 39.16 time, giving them a third place finish during the second heat.

After running one of the legs of the 4x100 in Regionals this past weekend, Kevin Spraggins said, "It's pretty shocking but at the same time we knew we could do it."

The team also includes Jamie Brown, representing the Hornets in the long jump as the first to compete in Nationals in the event in Alabama State history.

"Even with us being a small school I've never let that affect me," said Brown. "I always come in with the mindset that I can be one of the best and I know I'm one of the best and I feel like I can prove that meet in and meet out. It's one of those things were I go out and put that fire in every time I compete."

The NCAA National Championships are June 7-10 at Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon. Coach Beene and his team leave for Nationals on Monday.

