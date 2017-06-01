Budget cuts lead to state auditor's emergency measures

A cellphone recording shows scenes from the deadly shootout between bounty hunters and a fugitive inside the Nissan dealership in Greenville, TX.More >>
Authorities say a 16-year-old girl is charged with murder and accused of stabbing her Uber driver to death in suburban Chicago.More >>
A Bossier City woman alleges two men were following her from aisle to aisle in a Walmart store and left without buying anything. Now her Facebook post about the encounter is making the rounds on social media.More >>
Judge Richard "Chip" Moore increased the bond to $307,500 for the man who was arrested after he allegedly struck and killed a 12-year-old boy during a police chase.More >>
The city of Osceola has a strong warning to certain dog owners: it will enforce its pit bull ban.More >>
President Trump exits the global pact - fulfilling one of his principal campaign pledges - though top aides were divided.More >>
Police killed a man who shot a gun and set fire to a table in a casino, causing panic at a luxury resort.More >>
Dothan native Les Davis is already the owner of six Guinness World Records, but they are not your typical records.More >>
A new law is on the books that bolsters the state's ability to prosecute sex crimes.More >>
Sears Holdings Corp. says some of its Kmart stores were targeted by hackers, leading to unauthorized activity on some of its customers' credit cards.More >>
Representative Martha Roby visited the Montgomery Area Food Bank to see the inner workings of the facility, and to volunteer with her daughter.More >>
An armed robber is dead in Selma after police say one of his victims shot back at him in self-defense.More >>
The beginning of summer is here, and that means fun in the sun for many kids here as they vacation with their families, but for some the summer is just another difficult time of the year.More >>
The Montgomery Police Department arrested a woman Wednesday on chemical endangerment of a child charges.More >>
H&M is making the Shoppes at Eastchase its new home.More >>
