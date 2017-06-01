Budget cuts lead to state auditor's emergency measures

State Auditor Jim Zeigler says he is being forced back into the field due to the latest state budget cuts.

Zeigler has seen his budget slashed by 28.5 percent since he took office. Zeigler said the cuts will force him to take what he calls “emergency measures.”

Zeigler said he will undergo training to become a field auditor to help his office audit the more than 100 state agencies in Alabama.

“There is simply nothing left to cut,” Zeigler said.

His office handles the auditing of $1.9 billion worth of state property.

“Without a productive inventory system, things go missing, valuable things. Computers, weapons, occasionally a state vehicle goes missing,” Zeigler said.

Once a 2 ton truck even went missing, Zeigler said.

Zeigler said an estimated $300,000 of state property goes missing every quarter.

“We need to be tightening up the state auditing process not cutting them out,” Zeigler said.

Zeigler blames ex-governor Robert Bentley for the budget cuts. Bentley included the cuts in his recommended budget, which lawmakers did not change.

Zeigler's office said it needs more than $300,000 to carry out its minimum responsibilities.

Copyright 2017 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.