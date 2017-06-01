Alabama adds new statutes for sexual extortion, sharing explicit images

A new law is in the books that bolsters the state's ability to prosecute sex crimes. The changes address the advancements of technology, particularly the dissemination of explicit images.

Advancements of camera phones, and the ease of snapping, sharing and posting images posed a criminal threat Alabama couldn't combat, until now.

A new statute addresses something called porn revenge: sharing explicit images of someone else without their consent.

“We see a lot of cases to where maybe there's a former relationship, to where an ex-boyfriend or someone may have a picture, and it’s a pornographic or explicit picture and they may post it on Facebook or another site against that person's consent,” said Elmore County Chief Deputy District Attorney, C.J. Robinson.

The first time an individual is charged with this count, it’s a misdemeanor. The second offense would be a felony charge.

The bill also introduces a new statute for sexual extortion, where the defendant also uses explicit images as a form of blackmail to coerce an individual to act against their will.

“If that image is used as leverage to say, ‘I will put this on social media – unless you come do this act to me,’” Robinson said. “That’s what this new law addresses, which is a good thing. That’s a class B felony, punishable 2 to 20 years.”

The new statutes offers prosecutors more options for defendants that committed a crime, but don't fit the bill for a sexual predator.

“If we can accomplish what we are trying to accomplish, and let’s say there’s a junior in high school, and maybe they were upset at a former boyfriend or girlfriend and put a picture on twitter or a video, we would look at this on a case by case basis,” Robinson said. “We would determine if we think this is a person who is a sexual predator that needs to be a registered sex offender for the rest of their life, or are they a child and they did something stupid.”

You can read the new sexual misconduct law here.

