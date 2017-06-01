Dothan man eyes more world records for strength

Dothan native Les Davis is already the owner of six Guinness World Records, but they are not your typical records.

To name a few, Davis holds the record for bending 50 iron bars with his teeth in under five minutes as well as bending 10 bars in under 60 seconds.

Davis is now putting his attention on his next two feats. Davis will attempt to bend 25 iron bars behind his head in under a minute. He will also have 60 seconds to break three sets of handcuffs.

Davis said he's been doing avid training over the last few months to prepare himself for this moment. He works out his arms, neck and abs, and he goes on a 2-mile walk almost daily.

In his spare time, Davis is a reverend in his community and says he pulls his encouragement from the scripture because it's the only reason he's been able to achieve these accomplishments.

"I admired hearing people talk about Samson of the Bible," said Davis. "I always wanted to be strong. I asked the Lord to show me something I can do that no man has ever done. I feel like the young generation right now needs to see a lot of extraordinary things."

Davis will attempt to add world records seven and eight to his resume on June 9 at the Boys and Girls Club in Dothan.

