Troopers work deadly crash in Pike County

PIKE COUNTY, AL (WSFA) -

Alabama State Troopers are working a two vehicle crash on U.S. 29.

The crash happened in the area of the 123 mile marker in Pike County. Troopers say there is one confirmed fatality and one critical injury.

Continue to check back for updates. Motorists should use caution. 

