Dreamland BBQ set to open new location Friday

Dreamland BBQ has been closed since Monday as it moves just down the street to it's new location at the former Railyard Brewing Co. The popular downtown restaurant will be holding it's grand reopening Friday.

"It's been a great 8 years in the Alley," said Bob Parker with Dreamland. "We've loved it. It's a wonderful spot. It's right across from the hotel, the biscuits and everybody else in the alley. We want everyone in Montgomery to know, we're still here."

The move has it's benefits. The barbecue joint's brick pit, which has caused some fires in those 8 years, is receiving an upgrade.

"It was time to get a traditional brick pit which we've done. We've built that at the old Railyard location so we will be cooking on a brick pit that we can actually clean by burning it off the way you should. That's what a barbecue pit likes to do," said Parker.

By taking over the old Railyard location, more customers will be able to get a familiar brew with their barbecue.

"We've got extra parking, which is always good downtown. We've got the brewery situation. So, we're 100 percent Dreamland BBQ. We're not a brewpub in the traditional sense," Parker said. "But the Railyard beer is still going to be brewed on site. For us, it's about the barbecue sauce and it's about the ribs. Ain't nothing like them nowhere. It's a special thing for a lot of people and we just love doing it every day."

