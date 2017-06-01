MPD warns homeowners about protecting homes while away

With summer quickly approaching, many will be heading out of town, leaving their homes at risk for theft.

“Crime can increase because you have more eyes that can see what’s left behind,” said Montgomery Police Department Corporal David Hicks.

Cpl. Hicks said there are some telltale signs that someone with bad intentions can look for to tell if you’re not home. This includes newspapers piling up, a full mailbox and lack of activity inside of the home.

“These are small things that homeowners can correct,” Cpl. Hicks said. “You can have your mail placed on hold. Do that before you leave. You also want to have your newspaper on hold. Put your indoor electronics on a timer so it looks like someone is home.”

He said MPD encourages people to call their 3-1-1 hotline if they notice any suspicious behavior. They can also sign up to have their home checked by the volunteers with the department while they’re away.

This time of year is also when a lot of children will be home on their own because they aren’t in school. MPD wants parents to go over safety procedures with their children, so they know not to answer the door for strangers and what to do if someone tries to break into their home.

The department is constantly posting to its Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and NextDoor accounts to alert residents of safety practices.

Copyright 2017 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.