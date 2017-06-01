Announcements on Biscuits 'Grand Re-Opening Weekend' coming Friday

Friday morning around 9:30 a.m., the Montgomery Biscuits are making a big announcement.

The announcement will focus on their festivities surrounding "Grand Re-Opening Weekend" beginning Thursday, June 22, and continuing through Sunday, June 25. The festivities coincide with the second half of the Biscuits' Southern League regular season getting underway.

Specifics will be released in full Friday morning, and later on that night, the Biscuits will take the field against the Tennessee Smokies during their "Country Weekend" promotion. Friday night is "Alabama Agriculture" night.

