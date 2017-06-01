Fort Rucker scholarships announced at Wiregrass AUSA presentation

The Wiregrass AUSA Chapter hosted a scholarship presentation at Ingrid's Jewelers Thursday morning.

Corporate members and individuals who donated to the scholarship program attended the event and were able to meet the scholarship recipients. In total, 16 scholarships were presented to soldier's children heading to college for the first time.

Scholarship recipients received $1,250 each; that's the most scholarships given through the AUSA scholarship program so far. Last year, they were only able to give half of that. Owners of Ingrid's Jewelers in Daleville have helped raise money for scholarships over the last 7 years.

Scholarship recipient Olivia Amos said, "I definitely need the funds for room and board because that's something that the GI bill doesn't cover, and room and board is pretty expensive."

Jewelry store owner, Ingrid Strange developed a love for the American military at 5 years old. The native of Germany was saved by an American soldier during World War II. She later moved to America where she met her husband, who joined the military. He was stationed at Fort Rucker, and they've lived in Daleville ever since. This is their way of giving back to the soldiers who protect our country today.

"I love Alabama. Wiregrass, please step up and help me support them, not necessarily with money but maybe with a membership," Strange said.

Kirkland Jewelry owner Ken Kirkland helped sponsor the scholarships for the first time this year. He'd like to see more businesses step up.

"Fort Rucker is so important to our community, the Wiregrass community, Daleville, Enterprise and all the surrounding communities. The military does so much for us here and we do appreciate them," Kirkland said.

Businesses interested in sponsoring scholarships next year should contact Ingrid at 334-598-9005.

