Alabama inmate escapee captured in Tennessee

A state inmate who escaped from the Loxley Work Release Center in Baldwin County has been captured in Tennessee.

Ryan Edward Wilson, 29, surrendered without incident after a tip led U.S. Marshals to an address near Newport, Tennessee. Wilson was taken to the Cooke County Jail, where he awaits extradition back to Alabama.

Wilson escaped on April 24, and was captured Thursday.

Another inmate, 38-year-old Bobby Lee Taylor, escaped with Wilson, but was recaptured in Deatsville on May 1.

