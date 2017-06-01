City of Auburn secures recycling grant

The City of Auburn is gearing up to launch a pilot program in hopes of encouraging more recycling on the Plains.



A $289,000 gr ant from the Alabama Department of Environmental Management will allow the city to purchase 5,600 containers as they transition to single stream recycling.

Right now between 35 - 40 percent of those eligible for curbside pick up participate. They expect that number to increase by about 20 percent within the first year with this conversion from source separation to single stream.

"For those recycling it will save them time," said Timothy Woody, city of Auburn Environmental Services Director. "Instead of putting individual bins curbside with items separated they can put it in one container. We think the folks that are not recycling may not be recycling because they don't want to go through the hassle of separating the material. So having an easier way for citizens to participate ,we think, could make a difference,"

Not only does Recycling conserve natural resources, but it saves money towards landfill disposal cost. The city hopes to have this pilot program up and running by the end of the year or early next year.

