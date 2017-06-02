Fight hunger across Alabama! Join us for the Summer Fund and Food Drive

WSFA 12 News is partnering with Renfroe’s Market, Adams Drugs, Dixie Electric Cooperative and the Montgomery Area Food Bank to help fight hunger in Montgomery’s River Region. The food bank services most of central and south Alabama, and for every dollar donated, the MAFB can translate that into six and a half pounds of food.

Reporter Bethany Davis joins us live this morning from Renfroe's Market on East Chase Parkway where we will be accepting monetary donations and nonperishable food items for the food bank.

Here's what we're covering this morning during the 6 a.m. hour of Today in Alabama:

WEATHER: Eric has the latest details on today's forecast, coming up on Today in Alabama.

Patchy light showers will drift eastward from time to time this morning. Shouldn't be much of a headache for your commute. pic.twitter.com/zFDbr3qUVj — Eric Snitil (@EricSnitilWx) June 2, 2017

FREEDOM RIDERS: In Montgomery, the Freedom Rides Museum is hosting a special showing of the traveling exhibit titled "Freedom Riders." The exhibit uses photography and news coverage to tell the powerful story of six months in 1961 that changed America forever. Coming up at 6:40 a.m. hear from one of the Freedom Riders.

CLIMATE ACCORD: This morning we're tracking worldwide reaction to president trump's announcement that the u-s will exit the Paris agreement on climate change. Tracie Potts is live in Washington to explain why this is such a big deal coming up at 6:05 a.m.

DREAMLAND MOVES: Some big changes are coming to a popular barbecue spot in downtown Montgomery. Starting Friday, visitors will be able to see Dreamland' new home at the old Railyard Brewing Company location. Reporter Allen Henry has more coming up at 6:15 a.m.

