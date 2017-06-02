Pike county woman killed in car crash

Alabama Law Enforcement Agency officials say a single-vehicle crash claimed the life of a Pike County woman Thursday on U.S. 29 near Banks.

Kathy Ingram Harden, 69, was killed when the car she was driving collided head-on with another car, according to State Trooper Kevin Cook. Harden was pronounced dead at the scene. The other driver was transported to a local hospital with injuries.

Troopers are continuing to investigate the crash and have not determined a cause.

Copyright 2017 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.