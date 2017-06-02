Celebrate National Doughnut Day with a free doughnut!

Whether you like your doughnuts frosted, sprinkled, powdered or glazed, head on over to your local store and celebrate National Doughnut Day!

Different businesses in our area are celebrating National Doughnut Day by giving away doughnuts to customers.

Dunkin' Donuts is giving away a free classic doughnut with the purchase of a beverage.

Krispy Kreme is celebrating by giving one free doughnut of your choice while supplies last.

It's June 2 - #NationalDoughnutDay! Take a screenshot to pick your FREE doughnut, or at least narrow down your options. ?? ?? all day US/Can pic.twitter.com/jXDMLJXutz — krispykreme (@krispykreme) June 2, 2017

According to CNN, it is believed doughnuts were originally brought to America by Dutch settlers in the early 19th century.

Copyright 2017 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.