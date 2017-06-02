Roadblocks to be placed on I-85 Monday, Thursday

The Alabama Department of Transportation will be placing rolling roadblocks on Interstate 85 in Auburn beginning Monday and Thursday.

The rolling roadblocks will be in the northbound lanes on Monday and the southbound lanes on Thursday at the Moore’s Mill Road bridge from approximately 11:00 p.m. until 5:00 a.m. The rolling roadblocks will be in place to prepare for girders to be set.

Motorists should expect delays, plan accordingly and are urged to use caution when traveling through construction zones.

For further information, visit www.dot.state.al.us.

