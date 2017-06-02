Roadblocks to be placed on I-85 Monday, Thursday

A teen boy faces up to 10 years in prison if convicted of putting a pressure cooker under his ex-girlfriend's bed.More >>
A man wanted out of Clarke County for capital murder is believed to be in Jones County, according to Sheriff Alex Hodge.More >>
Smith County Officials are investigating after two bodies were found inside a residence Saturday afternoon.More >>
One person is dead and another person is possibly missing along a creek in the Rainbow City/Gadsden area.More >>
Authorities are searching for an inmate who escaped from an assigned job location early Saturday morning.More >>
AUSA Chapter hosted a scholarship presentation at Ingrid's Jewelers Thursday morning.More >>
The Wiregrass AUSA Chapter hosted a scholarship presentation at Ingrid's Jewelers Thursday morning.More >>
After first reports of attacks in London, Trump tweeted support for his travel ban, then offered support for Britons.More >>
The revelations confirm that "this is not an act of terrorism," the Manila police chief said. "This incident is confined to the act of one man alone as we have always said."More >>
The Metropolitan Police force declared the attacks "terrorist incidents," but there was no immediate claim of responsibility.More >>
"Wonder Woman" has soared to a $100.5 million box-office debut in North American theaters, making the Patty Jenkins-directed superhero film the biggest opening ever for a movie directed by a woman.More >>
The Alabama Department of Transportation will be enforcing road blocks on Interstate 85 at the new Moore’s Mill Road bridge beginning Monday.More >>
AP sources: Special counsel on probe into Russia and election meddling expanding scope to include former Trump campaign manager.More >>
Demonstration in downtown Kabul enters second day after authorities say several protesters were killed by police when it turned violent.More >>
