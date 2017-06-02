Second person charged in case of child chemical endangerment

A second person has been charged in a case of child chemical endangerment, according to the Montgomery Police Department.

According to MPD, Michael Rosenberg is charged with two counts of chemical endangerment of a child. He was taken into custody on June 1.

Michael Rosenberg was taken to the Montgomery County Detention Facility under a $30,000 bond.

Police previously arrested Sydnie Ralston Rosenberg. She is charged with three counts of chemical endangerment.

No other information related to the case has been made available for public release.

