Alabama Department of Public Health hires terminated VA director

James Talton has been named the new public health administrative officer for the Alabama Department of Public Health, ADPH officials confirmed Friday.

Talton is the former director of the Central Alabama Veterans Health Care System and was terminated in 2014 for neglect of duty.

According to the Alabama State Personnel Department, Talton's salary with ADPH is $86,390.40.

Talton's firing came after months of controversy over personnel and practices at the Montgomery and Tuskegee facilities. At the time, U.S. Rep. Martha Roby called Talton's termination "a necessary and important step toward instilling accountability at the VA and building trust within the veteran community."

Roby pushed to remove the bad actors in the VA scandal after uncovering evidence of falsified wait times and medical records and 1000 lost and unread X-rays.

"The worst thing that we found out was a VA employee who had taken a veteran to a crack house and bought the veteran drugs and a year-and-a-half later, that individual had not been fired even though they were aware that this had happened," she said.

Roby said Talton's case was among the first to use accountability enhancements included in VA reform legislation. She applauded whistle blowers who provided inside information that led to the exposure of problems within CAVHCS.

Talton appealed to the U.S. Merit Systems Protection Board, which upheld the termination.

Gov. Kay Ivey released this statement:

"The Alabama Department of Public Health is an autonomous, non-cabinet-level state agency; its personnel decisions are handled internally. Accordingly, personnel questions regarding ADPH should be directed to that office. However, Governor Ivey does expect that all state agencies only hire experienced men and women who are committed to the highest standards of quality, transparency, and integrity in government."

Roby's office says they do not plan to comment at this time. We have requested a comment and an interview with ADPH officials.

