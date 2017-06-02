Alabama Department of Public Health hires terminated VA director

According to the victim's daughter, Linda, the family pet couldn't be stopped during a five-minute attack.More >>
Authorities say a 16-year-old girl is charged with murder and accused of stabbing her Uber driver to death in suburban Chicago.
A man accidentally shot and killed his girlfriend in Arlington, according to Shelby County Sheriff's Office.
According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg police, the mother and the 911 caller have conflicting stories about what happened. Police believe the two know each other.
Officials with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency confirm Marine Patrol says one person is dead and another is missing after two vessels collided on Bankhead Lake Thursday evening.
AUSA Chapter hosted a scholarship presentation at Ingrid's Jewelers Thursday morning.
AP FACT CHECK: Trump's reasoning on why the US should pull out of the Paris climate accord has more than one hole.
Allies aghast at US abandoning chief effort to slow global warming, but Trump says it's the best decision for Americans.
The Trump administration has asked the Supreme Court to immediately reinstate its ban on travelers from six mostly Muslim countries and refugees from anywhere in the world, saying the U.S. will be safer if the policy is put in place.
Police say a gunman stormed a Manila casino and used gasoline to set gambling tables on fire, creating clouds of smoke that swept through the crowds and killed at least 36 people.
During our Today in Alabama show, an anonymous man pulled up, dropped off four boxes and two buckets, got back into his truck and drove away.
Sears Holdings Corp. says some of its Kmart stores were targeted by hackers, leading to unauthorized activity on some of its customers' credit cards.
James Talton has been named the new public health administrative officer for the Alabama Department of Public Health, officials confirmed Friday.
A clamp may have been improperly installed, which may cause a line to come loose.
Kevin Durant drove through the lane untouched for dazzling dunks time and again. He dished off and did it all on defense as Golden State grabbed Game 1 of the NBA Finals against LeBron James and the defending champion Cleveland Cavaliers 113-91.
