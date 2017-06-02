Woman looks to station for help in finding owner of class ring

In the news station mail bin, you can find many things. From community programs to letters asking for event coverage and on some occasions, letters asking for help.

On Friday, the station received a letter asking for help in finding the owner of a class ring. The writer, Brenda Mooney, says she has been trying to find the ring’s owner for over a year.

Mooney says she used to work at Fried Green Tomatoes, a restaurant in Montgomery. One day a ROTC group came in for a reunion. After the party left, a young woman came back and asked if anyone had located a class ring. Unfortunately, the staff had not found the ring during clean up.

A few days later, Mooney said she and some of the other workers, as a part of their usual routine, opened a Bible belonging to the host stand.

"Right there inside the Bible was the ring!" Mooney said. "We were all surprised and did not know how it had got there,"

Mooney says with the help of some friends she tried finding the young women but with no such luck, she decided to turn to the station. In turn, we are turning to you, our viewers!

This class ring is small with a gold stone at its center. It has the year 2004 and Robert E. Lee High School engraved on it. On one side the school’s mascot is featured and on the other a ROTC emblem. There is also a name engraved on the inside of the ring but to do privacy reasons, we are not releasing it.

Can you help us find the owner of this ring? Feel free to message us on Facebook or send an email to the newsroom.

