Crash claims life of a Clanton woman

Alabama Law Enforcement Agency officials say a single-vehicle crash claimed the life of a Clanton woman Friday on Interstate 65 near Prattville.

Laurie Brooke Mims, 36, was killed when the car she was driving left the roadway, struck a guardrail and overturned, according to Cpl. Jess Thornton of the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.

Mims, who was not wearing a seat belt, was ejected from the car and pronounced dead at the scene.

According to Troopers, evidence suggests alcohol may have been a factor in this one.

Troopers are continuing to investigate and have not determined the cause of the crash.

