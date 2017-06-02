Montgomery leaders feeling confident on landing prized fighter jet

According to the victim's daughter, Linda, the family pet couldn't be stopped during a five-minute attack.More >>
According to the victim's daughter, Linda, the family pet couldn't be stopped during a five-minute attack.More >>
Photo evidence: This dad was there for his little girl every step of the wayMore >>
Photo evidence: This dad was there for his little girl every step of the wayMore >>
A man accidentally shot and killed his girlfriend in Arlington, according to Shelby County Sheriff’s Office.More >>
A man accidentally shot and killed his girlfriend in Arlington, according to Shelby County Sheriff’s Office.More >>
According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg police, the mother and the 911 caller have conflicting stories about what happened. Police believe the two know each other.More >>
According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg police, the mother and the 911 caller have conflicting stories about what happened. Police believe the two know each other.More >>
AUSA Chapter hosted a scholarship presentation at Ingrid's Jewelers Thursday morning.More >>
The Wiregrass AUSA Chapter hosted a scholarship presentation at Ingrid's Jewelers Thursday morning.More >>
The beginning of summer is here, and that means fun in the sun for many kids here as they vacation with their families, but for some the summer is just another difficult time of the year.More >>
The beginning of summer is here, and that means fun in the sun for many kids here as they vacation with their families, but for some the summer is just another difficult time of the year.More >>
The Trump administration has asked the Supreme Court to immediately reinstate its ban on travelers from six mostly Muslim countries and refugees from anywhere in the world, saying the U.S. will be safer if the policy is put in place.More >>
The Trump administration has asked the Supreme Court to immediately reinstate its ban on travelers from six mostly Muslim countries and refugees from anywhere in the world, saying the U.S. will be safer if the policy is put in place.More >>
House Democratic Leader Nancy Pelosi is objecting to subpoenas issued by the intelligence committee's GOP chairman on the Russia probe that could expose wrongdoing by Obama administration.More >>
House Democratic Leader Nancy Pelosi is objecting to subpoenas issued by the intelligence committee's GOP chairman on the Russia probe that could expose wrongdoing by Obama administration.More >>
James Talton has been named the new public health administrative officer for the Alabama Department of Public Health, officials confirmed Friday.More >>
James Talton has been named the new public health administrative officer for the Alabama Department of Public Health, officials confirmed Friday.More >>
The body found in a Covington County lake has been identified as 31-year-old Brandon Hancock, according to the county coroner.More >>
The body found in a Covington County lake has been identified as 31-year-old Brandon Hancock, according to the county coroner.More >>
The prospects are looking up for Montgomery as the city battles to land the F-35 jet program. During a Montgomery chamber business breakfast, community leaders got an update from the site visit last week by the military.More >>
The prospects are looking up for Montgomery as the city battles to land the F-35 jet program. During a Montgomery chamber business breakfast, community leaders got an update from the site visit last week by the military.More >>
The Attorney General’s Office has affirmed a judge’s decision not to dismiss indictments on prosecutorial misconduct allegations in former House Speaker Mike Hubbard's prosecution.More >>
The Attorney General’s Office has affirmed a judge’s decision not to dismiss indictments on prosecutorial misconduct allegations in former House Speaker Mike Hubbard's prosecution.More >>
Gov. Kay Ivey penned a letter to President Donald Trump asking for an extension to the 2017 federal Red Snapper season.More >>
Gov. Kay Ivey penned a letter to President Donald Trump asking for an extension to the 2017 federal Red Snapper season.More >>