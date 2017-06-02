AL State Auditor: No one held responsible for missing state property

Alabama's State Auditor Jim Zeigler often claims no one is held accountable for missing state property.

According to Zeigler, audits show property like guns tractors trucks and more are reported as missing. The total cost of the missing property often is around $100,000 a year.

“State law does not give the auditors the power to enforce the audits, they require me to simply report the missing items to the attorney general..” Zeigler said.

Zeigler said he handed over audits to then attorney general Luther Strange’s office to prosecute.

“His office did nothing," Zeigler said. “They did not recover one item of missing state property, they did not hold one person responsible.”

According to Ziegler, the AG’s office did not always respond to the audits. Other times, the office claimed the losses were not worth prosecuting.

“That was worse than ignoring us,” Zeigler said. “It eliminates the whole purpose of the state auditing process. “

The attorney general’s office said they do not comment on investigations.

