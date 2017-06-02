Dothan receives EPA grant to assess, restore brownfield properties

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency awarded the City of Dothan a gr ant to help improve brownfield properties in the circle city Thursday. The first step is identifying environmental concerns.

The city’s historic Howell School is one site on the list for evaluation and restoration. There are plans to redevelop the property and use it as a senior housing development.

"That building is really on its last legs," City of Dothan planning director, Todd McDonald said. "There are properties just vacant right now. A couple gas stations, there's no building on them, underground storage tanks have been removed, but there's been some product spill. We know where those sites are. The people holding those properties can't sell them, because of the environmental problems and the liability associated with it."

The $300,000 EPA Brownfield’s Assessment gr ant will help private investors improve environmental conditions at abandoned properties. Experts will decide which properties will be preserved, enhanced and restored.

Mayor of Dothan, Mike Schmitz said he's excited.

"It'll allow these properties that have been left behind be developed they'll create jobs, it'll create opportunities for the neighborhoods," said Schmitz.

The gr ant has a 3 year time line for these improvements. The city will submit proposals to consultants for approval within the next three months. Once the proposals are approved, consultants will prioritize the projects and give the city a detailed work program to move forward.

