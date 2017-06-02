Hyundai sales down in May

Hyundai reported its May sales were down 15 percent compared to May of last year.

All three Montgomery-made vehicles - the Elantra, Sonata and Santa Fe - sold thousands less from the year before.

In May 2016, more than 22,000 Elantras were sold, compared to just around 16,400 for May 2017. For Sonatas, more than 3,000 fewer models were sold this May, and that number was even larger for the Santa Fe with close to 5,000 fewer models being sold.

Despite the decline in those top models, the company hit an all-time monthly sales mark for the Tucson.

Retail sales for the month were strong, and the overall decline was attributed to a reduction in fleet deliveries, according to Hyundai.

Copyright 2017 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.