Staton Correctional inmate in serious condition after stabbing

One inmate is in serious condition after a stabbing at the Staton Correctional Facility in Elmore.

Prison officials said the stabbing happened at around 4:30 p.m., after a fight broke out between two inmates in one of the dorms.

One inmate, whose name has not been released, sustained multiple stab wounds and was taken in serious condition to a local hospital. The second inmate, 28-year-old Darrell Keith Mosley, was detained as a suspect in the stabbing.

Mosley is serving a 20-year sentence for a murder in Mobile County. He faces additional charges for the stabbing.

Alabama Department of Corrections officials are investigating.

Copyright 2017 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.