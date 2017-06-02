March of Dimes set to kick off March for Babies Saturday

March of Dimes will kick off their annual March for Babies event on Saturday at the Baptist Health DeBoer Building.

The event will include a walk, a Superhero Sprint and a bounce house for the kids, along with live music from Rick Hendrick of 95.1 The Fox.

For the first time this year, there will be a March for Babies Memory Garden.

“It will commemorate some babies that are no longer with us,” said Abby Lowery, who is a part of the Central Alabama Ambassador Family. “It’s a good way to kind of honor some of the babies that were missing this year.”

Each year, 59,600 babies are born in Alabama, with 6,997 born prematurely and 1,808 born with a birth defect.

“The mission of the March of Dimes is to end prematurity, to bring down those numbers,” said Lowery. “One in 9 babies in the state of Alabama is born prematurely, and it’s entirely too many. So, that’s kind of the goal. To bring families out, to spread the mission, and to celebrate happy babies and healthy babies, as well as the ones who were not as fortunate.”

Registration for the March for Babies begins at 8 a.m., and the walk starts at 9:00 a.m. The event is free and open to the public.

