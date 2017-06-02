Josh: Storm chances linger into weekend

Pockets of rain and rumbles continue to lift northward across south and central Alabama this evening. These showers and isolated storms will slowly diminish into the overnight hours, and by sunrise tomorrow any rain will be very spotty.

SATURDAY SHOWERS AND STORMS: A weak upper wave will rotate overhead tomorrow, this should lead to a modest increase in the number of showers and storms across the state. It won't rain all day and it won't rain on everyone, but we think roughly 50% of our area will deal with at least one or two intervals of rain and thunder.

SAME FOR SUNDAY: Rinse and repeat the forecast above for Sunday. Scattered to numerous showers and thunderstorms, with afternoon highs warming into the mid to upper 80s.

PATTERN CHANGES NEXT WEEK: Monday will feature more of the same (intervals of scattered storms), but the pattern shifts in a big way by the middle of next week. Noticeably cooler and drier air sweeps into Alabama Wednesday and beyond; highs will drop into the 80s, with lows in the upper 50s and lower 60s. Lower humidity and smaller rain chances headline the forecast for the end of next week, too.

Josh Johnson, WSFA First Alert Chief Meteorologist