Gov. Ivey asks Trump to extend Red Snapper season

Gov. Kay Ivey penned a letter to President Donald Trump asking for an extension to the 2017 federal Red Snapper season.

"Red Snapper fishing is vital to Alabamians as it is a major source of recreational enjoyment and provides great economic impact," Ivey said in a news release Friday.

One reason for the short season by the National Marine Fisheries Service is it is believed that the species is struggling for survival, but the governor in her letter to the president outlines that's not the case.

"The population of this valuable species is thriving," Ivey wrote. "The average size fish caught last year was nine pounds compared to three pounds less than a decade ago."

Ivey's office is arguing that the federal data is inaccurate, and doesn't reflect what the state data indicates.

"The stock assessment for this species is several years behind and does not adequately represent the current population," Ivey said.

Ivey asked for the season to be extended to include every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday in June, as well as July 3 and July 4.

"I hope the President will do the right thing and take swift action on my request and right this wrong," Ivey stated.

