CrimeStoppers to hold Gun Buy Back event in July

The Central Alabama CrimeStoppers will hold a Gun Buy Back Event in July.

This event will offer service providers the opportunity to explain their services to the community. Attendees without guns to turn in can go to a service provider's station and be advised on parenting, drugs, domestic violence, counseling and more.

The event will be held July 1, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the First Baptist Church on North Ripley Street. The church is across the street from the Montgomery Police Department.

