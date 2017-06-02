State responds to prosecutorial misconduct allegations in Hubbard case

The Attorney General’s Office affirm has affirmed a judge’s decision not to dismiss indictments on the grounds of prosecutorial misconduct in former House Speaker Mike Hubbard's ethics case.

One week after WSFA 12 News revealed the contents of unsealed documents that allege AG Prosecutor Matt Hart engaged in flagrant prosecutorial misconduct with the Special Lee County grand jury, the state reiterated the judge’s position in denying those allegations.

The allegations were specifically lodged in an affidavit by defense expert Bennett Gershman, a professor who was hired to examine the transcripts from 18 grand jury witnesses.

Acting Attorney General Van Davis, who oversaw Hubbard’s prosecution, called Gershman’s findings baseless.

"The outlandish allegations of misconduct, made by an expert hired by defendant Hubbard, were thoroughly examined by the Judge," Davis stated. “After reviewing all of the evidence and the records of the special grand jury, the Court rejected Hubbard's claim relating to prosecutorial misconduct."

The Attorney General’s Office also shared an order, issued in March of 2016, where Judge Jacob Walker denies the defense’s motion to dismiss the indictments against Hubbard on grounds of prosecutorial misconduct.

The order states the defense met the threshold to conduct a hearing on their various motions to dismiss on the grounds of prosecutorial misconduct, set out by Nova Scotia v. United States.

“The court held the Defendant had met the “some evidence” standard in the October 2, 2015, Order, and granted the Defendant’s request for an evidentiary hearing on the issue of prosecutorial misconduct”, the order states.

Walker took up the defense’s various motions on whether Hart exerted influence over the Lee County special grand jury separately in the 18-page order.

The document reports Walker reviewed the transcripts of every witness that testified before the special Lee County grand jury, at the defense’s request.

“Additionally the Court ordered the State to produce the transcript pages of every Lee County Special grand Jury witness being both sworn in and answering the State’s questions regarding tone of the State’s attorneys and if the witnesses ever felt threatened,” the order states. “Of the 156 total transcripts produced, the only witness who did not answer in the negative when asked if he or she felt threatened gave neither a positive nor a negative response.”

The order also states Walker allowed the defense to call witnesses to testify at the closed portion of the evidentiary hearings, regarding Hart’s behavior with the Lee County Special Grand Jury. While one witness stated she didn’t feel threatened, she felt Hart questioned her ability to do her job.

“…The Court is of the opinion that Mr. Hart’s alleged behavior does not rise to the level of substantially influencing the Lee County Special Grand Jury’s decision to indict, as required by Nova Scotia [v. United States],” Walker stated in the order.

Walker also stated it would be unprecedented to dismiss an indictment for prosecutorial misconduct before the trial. Walker cited the dismissal of the indictment is only appropriate if the violation influenced the grand jury’s decision to indict, or it there is grave doubt that the decision to indict was free from substantial influence of such violations.

“After considering the briefs of the parties and the testimony and evidence presented at the hearings, the Court is of the opinion that the actions of Mr. Hart do no rise to the level of prosecutorial misconduct as outlined in Nova Scotia.”

The defense requested the Alabama Court of Criminal Appeals examine the allegations of prosecutorial misconduct, among other actions on appeal. The state must file its response to Hubbard’s appeal by early July.

