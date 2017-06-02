Tail's End Thrift Store officially has ribbon cutting ceremony

The Tail’s End Thrift store for the Humane Society of Elmore County has been open since December 2016, but their official ribbon cutting was held on Friday.



"It took us a while," said Rea Cord, the Executive Director for the Humane Society of Elmore County.

"There's been other things that we've been doing to make it happen, and plus arranging to get the memorial bench made, and just a lot of those logistical kind of things. Then, the family is coming and inviting everybody to show up. So, today marks our official dedication, kind of official grand opening," said Cord.

The Tail’s End Thrift store moved locations due to it’s growing popularity, and need for more space.



“They were very small, very tight. Not heat, no air conditioning, not central. We outgrew our success, and we knew that this was something that would help us for our long-term future. So, for many years we had been working towards developing a new thrift store,” said Cord.



The Tail's End Thrift Store is run solely by volunteers, and all of the funds raised at the store are donated to the Humane Society of Elmore County.

