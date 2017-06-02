1 arrested in connection to Brundidge murder, 2 more sought

A man suspected of a murder in Brundidge has been captured in Colorado, Central Alabama CrimeStoppers reports.

The United States Marshal's Service notified CrimeStoppers that Demarcus Flowers, 25, was arrested without incident. No other details were given.

Flowers is a suspect in a murder that happened Tuesday. Brundidge police say 22-year-old Xavier Thomas was shot outside of the Brundidge Retirement Center on Walding Circle. Officers say Thomas was a passenger in a vehicle when someone opened fire on him.

Thomas was taken to the Troy Regional Medical Center in another vehicle, where he was pronounced dead.

Two others are wanted in connection to this crime. Trista Townsend is wanted for questioning and Jacory Townsend is wanted for murder.

